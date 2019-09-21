Car jacker steals car with 2 year old in car seat, during pursuit hits and kills cyclist

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A tragic series of events following a carjacking led to the death of a cyclist Friday evening, Sept. 20.
According to the a spokesperson for the Cleveland Police Department on Sept. 20 at approximately 8:20 p.m. the owner of a 2007 Ford stopped near 3196 W. 44th St. with her 2-year-old child secured in her car seat.
The owner reportedly left her cousin to watch the toddler while she went into the residence.
Eric Maldonado approached the cousin and the vehicle, knocked her to the ground, stealing the 2007 Ford with the child inside.
The vehicle owner called the police and followed her car in another vehicle while she was on the phone with dispatchers.
A police car spotted the vehicle going northbound on W. 65th near Lorain Ave.
The marked police car, utilizing lights and sirens, pursued the carjacked Ford.
At W. 45th and Bridge Avenue the 2007 Ford struck a bicyclist, then struck a parked car and tree.
According to a press release Maldonado attempted to flee but was captured. Eric Maldonado, 38, was arrested.
Tragically, the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 2 year old was not injured.
Police reported that one officer was injured taking the suspect into custody.
