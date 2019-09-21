Carjacking involving mother and baby ends with 2 in critical condition on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A nightmare unfolded Friday evening when a mother and her baby were carjacked by an unidentified suspect.
Cleveland Police quickly mobilized and chased down the carjacker at West 44th Street and Bridge Avenue.
According to Cleveland EMS, two people are listed in critical condition, and a third person is stable.
They’re now all being treated at a local hospital.
Paramedics wouldn’t specify who suffered the injuries.
