Carjacking involving mother and baby ends with 2 in critical condition on Cleveland’s West Side
Cleveland Police are investigating following a carjacking that left two people in critical condition Friday evening. (Source: WOIO)
By John Deike | September 20, 2019 at 10:09 PM EDT - Updated September 20 at 10:09 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A nightmare unfolded Friday evening when a mother and her baby were carjacked by an unidentified suspect.

Cleveland Police quickly mobilized and chased down the carjacker at West 44th Street and Bridge Avenue.

According to Cleveland EMS, two people are listed in critical condition, and a third person is stable.

They’re now all being treated at a local hospital.

Paramedics wouldn’t specify who suffered the injuries.

