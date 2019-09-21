10,000 expected downtown for annual Cleveland Heart Walk

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 10,000 people are expected to participate in the American Heart Association’s 2019 Cleveland Heart Walk on Mall C Saturday starting at 10 a.m.
The Heart Walk is the American Heart Association’s premier event for raising funds and raising awareness about heart disease and stroke.
Shelley Weber, Senior Regional Heart Walk Director at American Heart Association, told 19 News why Clevelanders walk.
“We are walking to celebrate strides in heart health and stroke,” Weber said. “Heart disease affects one in three people.”
Opening ceremonies will begin at 8 a.m. with the walk following at 10 a.m.
The event will be held at Mall C, 301 Lakeside Ave. East in Cleveland.
The American Heart Association hopes to raise over $1 million for the Cleveland Heart Association.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.