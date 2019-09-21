Lorain High School football game cut short after on-field fight among players

The Lorain Titans are now 1-3 after Friday night's untimely loss. (Source: AP Images)
By John Deike | September 20, 2019 at 9:46 PM EDT - Updated September 20 at 9:46 PM

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain High School Titans football team fell to 1-3 Friday night after a fight broke out on the field halfway through the third quarter.

The Titans, who faced off against Clarkson Football North out of Canada, were down 25-7 to end the half.

However, Lorain surged back with a 15-point run in the third to make the score 32-22.

Then, after a Titans touchdown, a fight broke out and the game was abruptly canceled.

