Lorain High School football game cut short after on-field fight among players

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain High School Titans football team fell to 1-3 Friday night after a fight broke out on the field halfway through the third quarter.
The Titans, who faced off against Clarkson Football North out of Canada, were down 25-7 to end the half.
However, Lorain surged back with a 15-point run in the third to make the score 32-22.
Then, after a Titans touchdown, a fight broke out and the game was abruptly canceled.
