Man shot at Cleveland gas station dies in parking lot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police officers responding to a report of shots fired discovered a 31-year-old male dead in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers responded to a call at 4030 E. 131st. St. at approximately 11:39 p.m. in Cleveland and immediately found the victim.
EMS arrived and pronounced the man dead.
A spokesperson for the Cleveland Police Department said the police learned that several people were gathered at the Sunoco Gas Station when the victim approached the group and fired into the air.
The victim got into a physical altercation with someone in the parking lot, the suspect then shot the man several times.
The suspect then fled the scene on foot and was picked up by someone driving a white vehicle, possibly a Nissan Altima.
Although the Cleveland police have not identified the victim the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiners website identifies Michael Stewart as a 31-year-old male who died at the “gas station parking lot at 4030 E. 131st. St.” on Sept. 21. 2019.
This was the second shooting at this location in two days.
The shooting remains under investigation.
19 News will update this story as more information becomes available.
