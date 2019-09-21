Northeast Ohio: Sunday will be as toasty as Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Based on the latest forecast models, most are in agreement that the rain should arrive around/after midnight tomorrow. This is good news for the Browns game, but keeping the chance of a spot shower/storm in the forecast ahead of the front through the afternoon and evening Sunday.
It's also going to be another toasty day. High temperatures will push near 90° again thanks to a very breezy southwest wind. Wind gusts up to 30mph are possible Sunday.
Today we hit 90° for the 18th day this year.
Fall arrives Monday and so does the fall-like weather. We’ll have showers around through most of the morning with gradual clearing through the afternoon. Cooler highs in the 70s will be with us through the rest of the week
