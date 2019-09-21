Power outages leave more than 4,500 customers out of power on city’s westside

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Public Power is now reporting the power outage is “more expansive than originally thought.”
Westpark resident Cordelia Williams reported the power went out in her neighborhood around 12:45 p.m.
Cleveland Public Power originally reported that 4,500 customers on the near west side are out of power.
“We are experiencing a pretty wide spread outage on the Westside,” Cleveland Public Power wrote in a tweet. “our primary focus is to restore electricity to all customers affected.”
19 News has made several calls to Cleveland Public Power but have been unable to get through.
All affected Cleveland Fire Stations are running on generators. They are reporting that dispatch phones are working as normal.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.