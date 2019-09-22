Bratenahl Police Cruiser struck by impaired driver while protecting disabled bus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Bratenahl police cruiser was protecting a disabled bus on I-90 West near Eddy Road when it was struck from behind by an impaired driver.
Just after midnight on Sunday, Sept. 22 Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were en route to assist with a disabled bus on I-90 when they were notified a Bratenahl police car , a 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe had been struck from the rear by Vernon Wright, 60.
Wright’s 2005 Impala became disabled behind the police cruiser.
An investigation by police revealed Wright was driving impaired and under suspension.
Wright was taken to the Cleveland Post of the Highway Patrol where he refused to take a breath test.
He was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence, driving under suspension then taken to the Cuyahoga County Jail.
The 42-year-old Bratenahl police officer who was struck was transported to the hospital and released with minor injuries.
