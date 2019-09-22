Browns missing whole first-team secondary against Rams

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) blocks in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, in Cleveland. The Browns could be missing several starters Sunday night when they face the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams. Tight end David Njoku (wrist), linebacker Christian Kirksey (chest), right tackle Chris Hubbard (foot) and safeties Damarious Randall (concussion) and Morgan Burnett (leg) missed practice Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/David Richard, File) (Source: David Richard)