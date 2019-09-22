Fields shines as No. 6 Ohio State trounces Miami (Ohio) 76-5

The Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten), stunned by an early Fields end-zone fumble and safety, only led 7-5 after the first quarter. But that changed quickly as Fields hit K.J. Hill with a 53-yard touchdown pass and then ran for a 7-yard score 32 seconds later. It was all Ohio State the rest of the way, with backups mopping up throughout the second half.