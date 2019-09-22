Harper’s 3-run blast sends Phillies to 9-4 win over Indians

Indians: 3B Jose Ramirez looked good batting against right- and left-hander pitchers pregame, a significant step in his recovery from a broken right hand. Indians president Chris Antonetti said the team will see how Ramirez responds, adding "everything is on the table" when asked if the two-time All-Star could be activated as early as Sunday. ... RHP Corey Kluber (broken arm) is still in the mix to pitch, but it will depend on if the Indians make the postseason. "I'd love for him to be pitching Game 7 of the World Series," Antonetti said, smiling. "That's a good outcome for us."