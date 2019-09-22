Kent State rolls on offense in 62-20 win over Bowling Green

Bangda was held to 42 yards before he broke loose on a 72-yard touchdown run with 12 seconds remaining in the game. It was the freshman's first career TD. Shaw scored on two short runs and Crum's scoring passes went to Mike Carrigan (53 yards), Adam Dulka (3 yards) and Kavious Price (39 yards). Price, who caught five passes for 64 yards, also threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Keenan Orr.