Olmsted Township firefighters are on record, they support the Browns
Olmsted Township firefighters will wear orange uniforms on game day to show their spirit for the hometown team. (Source: Olmsted Township fire department)
By Michael Dakota | September 22, 2019 at 1:32 PM EDT - Updated September 22 at 1:38 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Olmsted Township firefighters are on record supporting their hometown team, so when they had an opportunity to use their clothing allowance to wear orange, they jumped at the opportunity.

President of Local IA 2845 Damon Schreiber came up with the idea to have team spirit on duty.

“The entire department supports the Browns and enjoys the NFL, we are here to support Cleveland,” Schreiber said.

The OImsted Township fire department will support the hometown with orange t-shirts every game day.
The OImsted Township fire department will support the hometown with orange t-shirts every game day. (Source: Olmsted Township fire department)

Earlier this season the Olmsted Township Fire Department’s honor guard presented the colors at a Cleveland Browns pre-season game.

The Firefighters will wear the orange t-shirts every game day this season.

Olmsted Township Fire Fighters (Source: Olmsted Township Fire Fighters)

Olmsted Township is one of the fastest growing communities in Cleveland and has grown by 46% since 2000. That is 16,000 residents with a lot of Browns fans.

