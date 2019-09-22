Olmsted Township firefighters are on record, they support the Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Olmsted Township firefighters are on record supporting their hometown team, so when they had an opportunity to use their clothing allowance to wear orange, they jumped at the opportunity.
President of Local IA 2845 Damon Schreiber came up with the idea to have team spirit on duty.
“The entire department supports the Browns and enjoys the NFL, we are here to support Cleveland,” Schreiber said.
Earlier this season the Olmsted Township Fire Department’s honor guard presented the colors at a Cleveland Browns pre-season game.
The Firefighters will wear the orange t-shirts every game day this season.
Olmsted Township is one of the fastest growing communities in Cleveland and has grown by 46% since 2000. That is 16,000 residents with a lot of Browns fans.
