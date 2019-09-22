Victim of suspected Cleveland rapist speaks out after alleged attacker gets put behind bars

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With 29-year-old Dominic Booker is behind bars, it’s an arrest that has allowed one of his alleged victims to sleep better at night.
“It’s not a happy situation at all. It’s sad all across the board, but he definitely doesn’t need to be out here,” said a woman wishing to remain anonymous.
Bold words coming from a woman believed to of been sexually assaulted by Dominic Booker, a man who apparently lived only a few doors down from East 142nd home.
“He stayed on my street-walking distance. He was watching me,” the woman recalled.
Police say DNA evidence pointed the finger at Booker after a match came back from the 31-year-old victim’s rape kit, along with other belongings found on the suspect.
“He had my drivers license on him. It was the rape kit and he was found with my stuff,” the woman continued.
Although the mother of four is relieved and thankful to be alive, she’s glad other parents can now rest assured knowing a potential predator is off of the streets. Several similar cases were reported in the same neighborhood, even one involving a seven-year-old girl.
“I’m glad they caught him because now I can get some rest and a lot of other people can get some rest. God is good God is good and that’s really yet. I could’ve been dead. My kids could’ve been dead. This could’ve been real bad,” concluded the anonymous victim.
19 News will keep you updated on Booker’s journey through the court of law.
