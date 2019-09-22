Weekend of violence leaves several dead, 4 bodies found decaying in abandoned home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A weekend wave of violence in Cleveland started with a 1 p.m. shooting Saturday afternoon, Sept. 21.
A Cleveland police spokesperson confirmed medics responded to a male victim of a gunshot wound at 5404 Caleb Court.
Officers responded to 3616 E. 144th St. for a dead body inside a vacant home Saturday afternoon, at approximately 9 p.m. and discovered four dead and decaying bodies inside a bedroom.
Officers learned from neighbors that the house had been boarded up and was known to be used for drug activity.
The cause of death for any of the victims is unknown.
19 News crews on scene learned that crime scene investigators were analyzing the evidence in hazmat suits.
A homicide investigation is underway after an 11 p.m. shooting that left one 27-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his leg and a 26-year-old man dead.
Officers responded to 898 Alhambra for a male shot and found the victim lying in the street with a gun shot wound to his head.
The second victim was found in field nearby. He was taken to UH Hospitals for treatment.
Officers learned that residents had seen the men standing in the street talking before shots were fired. A second call for a man with a gun was received, police recovered a gun from a garage in the 16000 block of Kipling.
A 21-year-old male with a gun shot wound to his head is in critical condition after a 3 a.m. shooting at 8901 Detroit.
A 4 a.m. shooting at Chicken & Waffles, 1144 Prospect, grazed a 20-year-old females buttocks.
The victim was reported in stable condition.
A Longwood Avenue shooting is the subject of a homicide investigation after police were called to the scene where several people had been gathered outside in the streets.
Police confirmed that shots were fired and people fled the area.
Cleveland police have not confirmed any additional information about the shooting or who the suspect may be.
Police are encouraging anyone with any information about any of the cases to contact investigators at (216) 621-1234.
