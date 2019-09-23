Akron teen charged with aggravated arson after allegedly setting house on fire and injuring grandfather

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) -An Akron teen has been arrested after being accused of starting a fire that injured his grandfather and killed a dog.
Akron’s Arson officials tell 19 News that the 15-year-old is now in police custody, but has been charged with aggravated arson.
Around 1:30 am on Monday morning Akron fire officials responded to a call in the 200 block of Cranz Place.
The teen’s grandfather was found inside the home at the time of the fire.
According to officials, a dog was found dead in the fire.
The 15-year-old’s grandfather was transported to a local hospital. His status is uncertain.
The teen was arrested on Monday and is facing aggravated arson charges.
Akron police and fire are investigating the incident.
