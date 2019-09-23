Browns fans hot and cold about tailgate time changes at Muni-Lot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Since it was originally announced the Muni lot would be changing hours for Sunday night’s game, Brown’s fans were outraged.
By the end of the day, they learned it wasn’t so bad after all.
“The Muni-Lot has always been known as the place to come before the games and people party here,” said Brown’s fan, Adrian Beganovic.
Now fans will have to wait a little while longer before the traditional home team pre-game celebration, especially for games held later on in the day.
This comes after a new rule went into effect by the city.
“It was a bad decision. A lot of people want to get down here early and party before the game,” said Rashad Evans.
Some however can't help but wonder if recent images of trash sprawled all throughout the lot had anything to do with it.
“Don’t trash the place. I don’t think the vision of week one going viral everywhere and trash everywhere didn’t help,” added Beganovic.
But even through the changes, the dog pound is always good at one thing - adapting.
“To be honest, it doesn’t bother me that much. We still get to hang out and have fun. So I’m just grateful for the opportunity to be here and enjoy the Browns game,” said loyal fan, Kelyn Blossey.
“There’s nothing we can do about it what are we going to do? Try and fight the city on it? There’s nothing we can do,” concluded, Beganovic.
