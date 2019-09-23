Cleveland APL offering reward for suspect who burned dog

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Animal Protective League is offering a reward in an effort to find the person responsible for injuring a dog.
Cleveland Police say a stray dog that had been left in a crate was set on fire.
The incident took place on Friday, Sept. 6, in a parking structure for an apartment complex on the 16000 block of Nelacrest Road in East Cleveland.
Per APL:
The severely burned dog was taken to Rainbow Veterinary Clinic, but sadly, due to the severity and extent of its injuries, had to be euthanized.
The East Cleveland Detective's Bureau and Cleveland APL are asking for the public's help in identifying the man wanted for this crime.
The Cleveland APL is offering a $2,000 reward.
Anyone with information about the identity and location of the suspect (pictured) is asked to contact the East Cleveland Police Department at (216) 451-1234.
