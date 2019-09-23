Cleveland Police search for missing 17-year-old

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police need your help to find a missing 17-year-old female.
Kenyona Mauldin, who is 5′6″ and 153 pounds, walked out of her home on East 150th Street Sunday around 10 p.m. without her phone.
Mauldin was reported missing earlier Sunday after disappearing Saturday. She returned home for a short time before leaving again.
She was last seen wearing gray jogging pants and a black t-shirt.
Police say Mauldin has a birthmark on her upper right arm and she may be in need of medication.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.