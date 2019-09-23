Cleveland Vibrator Co. announces plans to move headquarters to larger facility

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Vibrator Co. announced on Monday that its headquarters are in the process of being relocated to a larger facility on the city’s South side.
The company, which has been in business since 1923, offers industrial vibration products and offers services to meet material handling needs.
By relocating to the space at 4544 Hinckley Industrial Parkway, Cleveland Vibrator Co. will expand from a 28,000-square-foot facility to a building with the capacity of 54,000 square feet.
“Relocation of headquarters’ personnel and equipment should be complete by the first of the year,” said Craig Macklin, CEO. “We have seen our growth accelerate over the past eight years and we need a larger space to continue serving our customers at the highest level. We are very excited about moving to a larger space and more modern facility.”
