Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood reeling after 4 bodies found in abandoned home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are investigating, after a strong odor alerted neighbors to the presence of four decomposing bodies in the attic of an abandoned home. The bodies were discovered around 9 p.m. Saturday on East 144th Street, in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood.
Tracy Gates, who lives nearby, said this is a difficult time for everyone.
“Scared now, because this is where I live," said Gates. "This is my neighborhood, so it’s very frightening.”
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released details about the bodies, including gender, age, race, or cause of death, telling 19 News the circumstances were “suspicious.”
Gates says she blames the number of abandoned homes in the neighborhood for making it easy to conceal potential crimes.
“I believe this house should be torn down, among all the other abandoned houses on this street," said Gates.
Gates, who says her uncle is a pastor, added that she is working with community leaders to launch a campaign to do that.
“We will be calling whoever it is we need to call and asking them to tear these abandoned buildings down," said Gates.
As of Monday afternoon, no victims’ names were released.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.