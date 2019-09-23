Garfield Heights police searching for missing autistic 16-year-old boy

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Garfield Heights Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating a 16-year-old boy that was reported missing on Monday.
Police said A’Lante Lemon suffers from autism, ADHD and depression, and is a “habitual runaway.”
Lemon is described by police as 5′7″ tall and 157 lbs.
Lemon was reportedly last wearing black jeans, an orange t-shirt with blue and white lettering, red, white and blue Puma tennis shoes, and a black or dark blue hoodie.
Garfield Heights Police said Lemon is known to frequent the east and west sides of Cleveland, and especially the 4300 block of West 153rd Street in Cleveland.
Call police if you see him or have any information on his whereabouts.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.