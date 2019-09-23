Hiram Police K-9 Unit receives body armor donation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Hiram Police Department’s K-9 Unit has received body armor donation form a non-profit organization.
Vested Interest in K-9s, inc. donated the vest to the Hiram K-9 unit.
The Massachusetts nonprofit was created to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the country.
Hiram Police K9 Guapo’s embroidered vest cost anywhere from $1,744 to $2,283.
The vest was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Denise Luckman-Eyer of Rancho Mirage, CA.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.