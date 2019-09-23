Hyundai Hope on Wheels donates $200K to Cleveland hospitals to support pediatric cancer research

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hyundai Hope on Wheels recently donated $200,000 to support pediatric cancer research.
In all the organization has committed $13.2 million to support 52 new doctor-researchers in their research for better treatment options and to improve care for children diagnosed with pediatric cancer.
The organization is going all in for the month of September, (Childhood cancer awareness month).
Per Hyundai Hope on Wheels:
Children being treated at UH Rainbow who are battling cancer will participate in the program’s signature Handprint Ceremony, in which they’ll dip their hands in paint and place their handprints on a white 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe.
Their colorful handprints on the official Hope Vehicle represent their individual and collective journeys, hopes and dreams
