Injury-riddled Cleveland Browns take on the Los Angeles Rams in prime-time Sunday Night Football

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Just two games into the regular season, the Cleveland Browns are so riddled with injures that the team is missing their whole first-team secondary as they head back to the gridiron for Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams.
Here’s the Browns’ inactive list for the prime-time game against the defending NFC Champion:
- CB Denzel Ward
- S Damarious Randall
- CB Greedy Williams
- S Morgan Burnett
- T Kendall Lamm
- T Chris Hubbard
- WR Rashard Higgins
Despite the injuries, Head Coach Freddie Kitchens showed faith in the men that are still standing, saying, “The guys that are there, I expect to show up, play well and to compete every snap. We have a bunch of guys back there with a lot of experience. We have had good depth back there. I expect them to play well. They expect to play well.”
On top of losing players, the Browns are hoping to start a winning streak after dropping the season opener at FirstEnergy Stadium.
However, those stumbles to the start of the season aren’t stopping QB Baker Mayfield from wanting the Dawg Pound to bask in the spotlight that the city will be in for prime-time tv.
The #Dan6erous QB took to Twitter to tell fans, "I WANT FIRST ENERGY STADIUM ROCKING TONIGHT. SPREAD THE WORD. CLEVELAND, MAKE THEM FEEL OUR PASSION.”
Mayfield’s tweet echos Head Coach Kitchens’ response from Friday when he was asked if facing the Rams can be a game that shows the Browns a lot about the team, particularly with the number of injuries:
“I will leave you with this, here is what I want: I want whoever is at the game to play with passion. I want our fans to come with passion because I promise you the guys that dress up are going to play to the best of their ability, and we will see what happens. I do not want them worried about the scoreboard. I want them to worry about how they compete every play, and we will let the score take care of itself. I want to play smart, I want to play fast and I want to play physical, whoever is on the team. I will roll with whoever is there. I think we have enough guys who are willing to go out and play well, prepare well and put everything out there for 60 minutes or however long it takes.”
Game 3 starts at 8:20 p.m. in FirstEnergy Stadium.
