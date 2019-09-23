Jewish Federation of Cleveland helps raise millions for those in need here and halfway across the world

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many kids and families gave up their last weekend of summer to help those in need not only for their neighbors, but for others halfway across the world.
It’s the Super Sunday at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood.
Nearly 1,000 volunteers showed up to – in one way or another – support those within their community raising money and celebrating their culture.
So far this year, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland have been able to raise over $15 million that will help alleviate the needs of communities here in Northeast Ohio and the world.
50% of the money stays local in Cleveland to help to us in Cleveland and 50% goes overseas.
Organizers say this kind of events are vital in today day and age, especially considering the harassment against certain religious groups and minorities.
Last year, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland raised over $32 million, andtheir goal is to exceed that amount by December 11 of this year.
The goal for the 2020 Campaign for Jewish Needs was to raise $1 million alone on this Super Sunday. Thanks to the help of 1,401 donors, that goal was exceeded by about $90,000.
