Jury to decide fate of Cuyahoga County Jail guards accused of viciously beating inmate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jurors started deliberating at 8:30 a.m. Monday in the case where two Cuyahoga County Jail guards are accused of brutally beating inmate Joshua Castleberry.
Castleberry was so badly beaten that he was almost unrecognizable. He sustained three broken teeth. One of them was forced into his nasal cavity. His nose was also broken.
He was pepper-sprayed and later restrained in a wheelchair.
The beating occurred in a room at the county jail where there were no cameras.
In fact, a supervisor will be sentenced later this month for telling a guard to turn his body cameras off, a direct violation of jail policy.
Castleberry says he was also slammed to the floor a couples of times. He was left bloodied and later strapped down. He says it took at least four hours before he received any medical attention.
John Wilson faces a felonious assault, interfering with civil rights and unlawful restraint.
Jason Jozwiak also faces interfering with civil rights and falsification. The jury, which only took an hour break for lunch, has finished deliberating for the day. They are scheduled to resume Tuesday morning.
