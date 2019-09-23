Northeast Ohio Weather: Few showers around today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We have a cold front tracking through today. Limited moisture and dynamics will lead to only a few showers in the area. The rain threat will be the first half of the day. It is going to be a breezy day as the wind turns west behind the front. Temperatures will be cooler, of course, with this front coming through. I have us in the middle to upper 70′s the majority of the day. More clouds south and east of Cleveland. It will get cool enough tonight for some lake effect clouds to develop. A few showers and storms develop east of Cleveland overnight.