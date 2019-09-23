Ohio police: Thieves in ‘IT’ and skeleton masks steal cigarettes from gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two thieves took their Halloween costumes for a test run on over the weekend when they broke into a gas station in Boardman.
Police say the burglars broke a glass door to get into the BP station on Boardman Canfield Road around 1:15 a.m. Saturday.
One of the suspects was caught on surveillance camera wearing a clown mask from the Stephen King movie ‘IT’ while the other suspect wore a sugar skull mask.
According to the police report, an officer thought one of the suspects resembled a male with an active warrant who was known to the department.
Officers later responded to the apartment of Jermaine Stroughter, 20, and found possible blood on the apartment door and a bloody sweatshirt. Police say Stroughter had a fresh cut to his back.
According to the report, a sugar skull mask and an ‘IT’ clown mask could be seen on the living room floor. Officers also found a “backpacked filled with cigarettes, Black and Milds, White Owls, and other items related to the break in.”
Two 17-year-old girls listed as runaways were in the apartment and told police they had been drinking alcohol with the suspects “all night."
Stroughter was arrested and charged with Breaking and Entering, Receiving Stolen Property, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. His arraignment has been scheduled for Tuesday morning.
A 17-year-old male was also taken into custody and charged with Breaking and Entering, Receiving Stolen Property, and Unruly.
