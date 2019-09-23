Police: ’Rubber City Roundup’ results in 63 arrests

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Akron police, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals all helped to round up 63 violent fugitives in and around the Akron area.
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force targeted fugitives wanted in and around the Akron area for violent crimes.
Some of the fugitives were wanted for crimes such as sexual assault, burglary, narcotics offenses, weapons offenses and failure to register as a sex offender. Officials also seized three rifles and two handguns.
The task force rounded up the fugitives from September 16 through the 20.
Akron’s Police Chief stated that law enforcement wanted to show a strong presence in the area by arresting these violent criminals.
“The goal of this warrant operation was to show a strong law enforcement presence and arrest as many violent fugitives as possible," says Akron Police Chief Kenneth Ball. "Last week, all law enforcement agencies involved demonstrated commitment to keeping Akron a safe place by arresting over 60 fugitives.”
Over 20 police agencies helped with the roundup.
