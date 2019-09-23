Summer 2019 In Review

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This week, we are bidding farewell to Summer 2019.
It was a Summer than began on a very wet note.
We experienced our fourth wettest June on record. I tweeted out these rainfall totals on July 1st.
We finished the month with a rainfall surplus of 4.7″ in Cleveland.
Despite our wet June, we experienced below normal precipitation for the month of July.
We were also slightly below average with our precipitation amounts for the month of August.
Of course, the beginning and middle of September still counts as astronomical Summer. To date, we are experiencing below normal precipitation for the month of September.
For the month of September so far, we have a rainfall deficit at Cleveland-Hopkins of 1.7″.
Due to all of the rainfall we experienced in June, we finished Summer 2019 1.9″ above normal for precipitation amounts.
Summer 2019 will go down as a very hot one. We had 19 days where the high temperature was 90° or higher. In a typical Summer, we experience 10 days that are that hot.
You may recall that the Summer of 2018 was also very hot. We had 22 days where the high temperature was 90° or higher.
Regarding 2019, June was average. July was 4° above normal. August was 1° above normal.
To date, September has been about 5° above normal. (And we have more warm temperatures to come through the end of the month.)
Summer 2019 as a whole? 3° above normal. I know that doesn’t sound like much, but we continue to see this in recent years. Summer after Summer, with greater-than-normal 90° days.
So, what are we expecting for the Fall of 2019? I know many of you are ready for falling leaves, pumpkin flavored coffee, and plaid scarves. However, those scarves will have to stay in storage for a time. We are expecting above normal temperatures across more than half of the Lower 48 for the next two weeks. Here is the latest two week temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center.
If you want cooler-than-normal weather, I suppose you’ll have to travel to the Pacific Northwest, West Coast, or the desert.
What is, perhaps, even more interesting is the three-month temperature outlook, which goes through December.
The entire Lower 48, as well as Alaska, will likely experience above normal temperatures through December. Isn’t that something?
We look at a lot of things to bring you Cleveland’s Most Accurate forecast. We use model data, current conditions, which are fed into that model data, as well as our knowledge of local weather patterns and climate. Looking over some recent model data this afternoon, there are hints of *possibly* more 90s in the forecast, maybe even into October. It’s not a guarantee, but it is an indication of a warmer-than-normal trend going into next month. My hope is that you won’t have to cover up your Halloween costume with a coat.
What is the latest day of the year on which we have seen a high of 90°? October 6th, 1946. (That fact was via Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas.)
