Summer 2019 In Review

We look at a lot of things to bring you Cleveland’s Most Accurate forecast. We use model data, current conditions, which are fed into that model data, as well as our knowledge of local weather patterns and climate. Looking over some recent model data this afternoon, there are hints of *possibly* more 90s in the forecast, maybe even into October. It’s not a guarantee, but it is an indication of a warmer-than-normal trend going into next month. My hope is that you won’t have to cover up your Halloween costume with a coat.