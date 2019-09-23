Teens targeted in sexual extortion scams

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a warning for parents from the FBI about protecting your kids online. Predators are becoming increasingly aggressive in what’s called sextortion scams.
In Northeast Ohio, the Cleveland FBI division has handed out signs with a warning message to more than 100 local schools.
“They know how kids talk. They know what chatrooms they use. They know what social media they use. They know the gaming platforms they can communicate," explained Cleveland Division of the FBI Special Agent, Vicki Anderson.
