Weekend of violence continues as Cleveland Police investigate shooting that killed 21-year-old man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A weekend wave of violence in Cleveland continues as the Cleveland Division of Police confirmed another person has been killed.
According to police, officers got a call around 10:24 p.m. on Saturday to go to East 38th Street and Longwood Avenue for a male shot.
When officers arrived, they found a crowd of people surrounding a man lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.
Police said an officer began administering first aid until EMS arrived.
EMS then transported the victim to MetroHealth Hospital where he died, according to police.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
Cleveland Police said officers on scene learned there was a large group of people hanging out on the street when several witnesses reported seeing two men in white t-shirts approach the victim.
According to the report, shots were immediately fired before the two men were seen getting into a dark-colored, older-style van and fleeing the scene.
The report stated members of the Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit responded to the scene to investigate.
Anyone with information regarding this homicide is urged to call investigators at 216-621-1234.
