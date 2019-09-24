Defense disputes psychiatrist’s exam finding Akron man competent for trial in deaths of 9 people in multiple arsons

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stanley Ford was in court Tuesday morning to discuss a psychiatrist’s findings from a three-week mental evaluation exam.
The psychiatrist issued a nine-page report to the Summit County judge that concluded that Ford, who was argumentative at Tuesday’s hearing, is mentally competent to stand trial in a case that has the possibility for the death sentence.
The defense attorneys did not agree with the report and asked that the evidence used to come to that conclusion be shared.
Ford, 58, is accused of setting three arson fires, beginning in April of 2016, that resulted in the deaths of nine people. He previously pleaded not guilty and is being held on a $7 million bond.
19 News spoke to Ford back in 2017 when he was living in a home next to one that he allegedly set on fire.
Ford claimed then that he didn’t know anything about the deadly fire.
- The first fire was on April 18, 2016 at 719 Fultz Avenue. Lindell Lewis and Gloria Jean Hart were killed.
- The second fire was on Jan. 23, 2017 at 723 Russell Avenue. A Dodge Durango was set on fire, nobody was hurt.
- The third fire was on May 15, 2017 at 693 Fultz Avenue. Seven people were killed, including two adults and five kids.
- Jared Boggs, 14
- Daisia Huggins, 6
- Kyle Huggins, 5
- Alivia Huggins, 3
- Cameron Huggins, 16 month old
- Dennis Huggins, 35
- Angela Boggs, 38
- Lindell Lewis, 56
- Gloria Jean Hart, 61
A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11 where the psychiatrist who conducted Ford’s exam is expected to testify.
