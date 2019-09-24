All the new things to eat and drink at the renovated Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -When Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is unveiled this week you’ll be treated to brand new food and beverage experiences.
The venue’s transformation highlights state-of-the-art technology, more efficient access as well as names and restaurants locals will recognize.
Award-winning chefs Michael Symon, Rocco Whalen, Matt Mytro, Fabio Slaerno, Karen Small and Jonathan Sawyer all have stands in the new layout.
“We’ve built brand new spaces or rebuilt existing spaces with all these new concepts and partner brands, with the goal in mind of making them as genuine as the partner themselves,” said Adam Zann, general manager for Aramark at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Each neighborhood at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will have a variety of food options and open space with tables for mingling.
The Northwest Atrium Neighborhood will be home to Fahrenheit by Chef Rocco Whalen (formerly Quaker Steak and Lube). The 75 seat capacity restaurant in the mezzanine level will take reservations. Street level will house Rocco’s with options like the Tremonster cheesesteak, self-order technology, roaming cocktail servers and full-service bars.
In the East Neighborhood you’ll find Symon’s Burger Joint (formerly B Spot), the newest concept from Cleveland’s own Iron Chef, Michael Symon. Menu items include The Big Cleve Burger with Kielbasa, fries and nacho cheese.
“We are so excited about all the fantastic changes and great local concepts coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse that we wanted to create a new burger concept that was as fresh and exciting as the newly transformed arena,” said Symon.
Pearl’s Kitchen at LTK (Launch Test Kitchen) is also located in that part of the arena. The concept comes from Chef Tiwanna Scott-Williams, and offers inspired comfort food like Mound Bayou’s Smothered Pork Sandwich. The Jack Daniel’s bar is located in the East Neighborhood as well.
In the South Neighborhood, you’ll find Jonathan Sawyer’s Green House Kitchen, featuring handmade Bavarian pretzels and a Cubano Sandwich. Karen Small’s Market at the Fig is there too, with menu choices like a corned beef Reuben, and a Bahn Mi bowl. Saucy Brew Works, with 18 beers on tap, opened in that area at the end of last season, and will return this season. Here you’ll find community tables and places to hang out.
The West Neighborhood will host Bell’s Brewery, with open communal tables. Also in that part of the arena is the Mod Mex concept from Fabio Salerno, Banditos, and Flour Pizza Co. by Chefs Matt Mytro and Paul Minnillo.
Cavaliers legend, Elmore Smith, of Elmore’s Smokehouse, is expanding his offerings at the new arena. Aramark and Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse built a completely new smokehouse as part of the renovation, and will serve up BBQ platters, BBQ nachos and traditional sides.
And long-term partner Quaker Steak and Lube will continue to cook up fan favorites in a completely renovated and expanded space in the West Neighborhood.
The Rotunda section of the arena will feature a second Symon’s Burger Joint location in the Huntington Bank Club Level, with self-ordering kiosks., and a Crown Royal Regal Apple Bar.
In FirstEnergy Loudville, there’s a new Overlook Bar that boasts an “unbeatable” view of the Cleveland skyline. The Budweiser Brew House is a standing room only destination with an open view of the arena bowl, where you can eat, drink and not miss any of the action below.
That section also has a fully automated concession location with self-check-out technology, and Loudville Grille, where you can get items like Sauce the City’s Cleveland Hot Chicken Sandwich.
The FieldHouse is wired now with technology to enhance the fan experience, including a digital display system for marketing and menus, and the CLE/MKT on the street level has self-pour draft, and an artificial intelligence powered express checkout.
The ribbon cutting and open house for the new arena is Saturday. The first big show is the Black Keys on Monday, September 30th. The Cavaliers home opener is October 26th.
