All the new things to eat and drink at the renovated Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

In the South Neighborhood, you’ll find Jonathan Sawyer’s Green House Kitchen, featuring handmade Bavarian pretzels and a Cubano Sandwich. Karen Small’s Market at the Fig is there too, with menu choices like a corned beef Reuben, and a Bahn Mi bowl. Saucy Brew Works, with 18 beers on tap, opened in that area at the end of last season, and will return this season. Here you’ll find community tables and places to hang out.