Brimfield Elementary School searches bags after threatening note was found

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Brimfield Elementary school was searching bags after an alarming note was brought to school officials.
Portage County deputies and Brimfield police were at Brimfield Elementary School Tuesday morning searching bookbags after a threatening note was found.
The note was found Monday afternoon in a school bathroom.
A child found the note and gave it to her mom, who gave it to the school resource officer.
Deputies are not disclosing the details of the note.
Nothing was found today.
At this time, deputies and police will not be searching bags again on Wednesday.
19 News has reached out to Field Local Schools Superintendent, David O. Heflinger, but As of 1:50 pm on Tuesday we have not received a response.
No arrests have been made.
