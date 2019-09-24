Cleveland Indians’ Jordan Luplow donates over 100 toys to Cleveland Animal Protective League dogs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When Cleveland Indians’ outfielder Jordan Luplow isn’t at a ballpark with his teammates, you can often find him playing his four-legged friends at Cleveland Animal Protective League.
Throughout the season, Luplow has frequented the Cleveland APL to help dogs get adopted, collect donations, and give the pups some quality play time.
This weekend, Luplow used his platform to take that generosity a step further by donating 100 dog toys to the furry friends waiting for their “fur-ever” home at the shelter.
One lucky pup named Sparkles even got to give the toys a good test.
By the look of this video shared by the Cleveland Indians, it’s safe to say Sparkles approved.
Way to be a good teammate for the Major League and Animal Protective League, Lup!
If you want to make a donation to the Cleveland APL or see their adoptable dogs, just click here.
