Ohio Supreme Court overrules Cleveland’s law that promote local hiring for city construction projects

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and city officials addresses the Ohio Supreme Court’s decision to overrule the Fannie Lewis Law.
A press conference was held on the steps of the Cleveland City Hall at noon on Tuesday.
The Fannie Lewis Law, which went into effect in January 2004, required city residents to make up at least 20% of the workforce for a public works construction project with a city contract above $100,000.
The Ohio Supreme Court invalidated Cleveland’s law that attempted to promote local hiring in a decision issued on Tuesday.
Cleveland Council President Kevin Kelley, Executive Secretary of Cleveland Building and Construction Trades David Wondolowski, and Norman Edwards of the American Center for Economic Equality spoke out against the decision.
