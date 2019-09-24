Cuyahoga Ciunty corrections officers still awaiting verdict as jury enters 3rd day of deliberations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury in the beating trial of Joshua Castleberry has ended for the day. They started deliberating around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and stopped about 3:30 p.m.
They’ve decided to resume Wednesday morning with no indication of how close or how far they are from reaching their verdicts. Here’s some of what brought us to this point in the search for justice.
“He said about four hours ago a correctional officer slammed him down to the ground onto his face while he was handcuffed.”
That was the doctor who treated Castleberry, reading a statement that recounted the events. Three of his teeth were broken, one of them was forced into his nasal cavity.
The trial had both sides presenting testimony, attempting to sway the jury to see it their way.
Given the evidence and the time the jury is taking, it’s hard to determine who the jury will side with.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.