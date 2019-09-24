Doctors in Northest Ohio warning asthma sufferers of ‘Peak Week’ after husband’s plea

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A Massachusetts man has taken to social media to warn allergy and asthma sufferers about what’s known as “Peak Week.”
Dr. Dawn Zacharias, an Allergy and Immunology specialist with University Hospitals said while Peak Week is not new, it is important to pay attention to this time of year.
“This is not a new. Third week in September when there is a higher than usual number of asthma exacerbations,” Zacharias said. “This is due to increased allergens and the start of cold and flu season. At this time there is ragweed pollen and mold spores in the air and an increase of dust exposure, especially for children returning to school.”
Peter DeMarco’s post have begin to go viral as he is helping to spread the word after his wife’s tragic death.
“Approximately 85% of asthma is induced by aeroallergens,” Zacharias said. “Therefore, during this time there is a higher number of exacerbations and ED (Emergency Department) visits.”
There are a number of things Zacharias suggests asthma suffers can do to limit exposures and attacks.
“That means to be compliant with your doctor recommended treatment. Make sure you know where your inhalers are and that they are not expired,” Zacharia said. “Keep your doors and windows closed. It is very tempting to air out the house when the weather is mild, but this will allow pollen and mold spores to enter your house and can increase your symptoms. Shower at night after being outside so you don’t take the allergens to bed with you. Try to avoid illness by washing your hands often and avoiding touching your face. Lastly, studies have shown that stress can affect asthma, so manage your stress effectively.”
