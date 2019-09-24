Doctors in Northest Ohio warning asthma sufferers of ‘Peak Week’ after husband’s plea

“That means to be compliant with your doctor recommended treatment. Make sure you know where your inhalers are and that they are not expired,” Zacharia said. “Keep your doors and windows closed. It is very tempting to air out the house when the weather is mild, but this will allow pollen and mold spores to enter your house and can increase your symptoms. Shower at night after being outside so you don’t take the allergens to bed with you. Try to avoid illness by washing your hands often and avoiding touching your face. Lastly, studies have shown that stress can affect asthma, so manage your stress effectively.”