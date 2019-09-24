East Cleveland youth football team loses jerseys after thief steals parent’s car

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local youth football team took a bitter loss off the field.
A thief stole a car that belonged to one of the parents, a car that contained their jerseys in the back.
The team of 10-year-olds is scheduled to play again in just six days.
Sunday, after winning in overtime, Yvonne Lauretta gathered up the team’s jerseys.
She says each week the moms take turns washing them.
“They trusted me with them, and I feel like I let them down,” she said.
She says shortly after they got home from the game, her jeep was stolen right out of the driveway.
The jerseys were in the trunk.
It’s her son Arthur’s fourth season playing football for the East Cleveland chiefs.
“I thought: ‘How am i going to play in my game this weekend?’ ” he said.
“These jerseys mean a lot, because that’s all they have when they hit the field,” Lauretta said. “That and their pride.”
Lauretta says her 2018 Jeep wrangler is even more recognizable now than when she bought it.
It has a chiefs decal on the back of it.
“For the person who did this, please give us back our Jeep,” Arthur said.
Both he and his mother are hoping if that doesn’t happen, someone will find it.
“I feel like the word should be spreaded," Arthur said. “And, I think that people should look for the jeep and tell us if they spotted it.”
Arthur’s little sister cheers for the chiefs. Her uniform was also in the stolen car.
