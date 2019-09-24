Warning: Dangerous mosquito virus in Northeast Ohio can be spread to humans

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County General Health District issued a reminder to residents to protect themselves from the dangerous mosquito virus Eastern Equine encephalitis, or EEE.
Three cases of EEE in horses have been reported by the Ohio Department of Agriculture.
EEE is spread through mosquitoes and can affect people, health officials warn.
“This is a serious disease, and the most effective way to prevent your horses from getting EEE is to have the animals vaccinated by a licensed veterinarian,” said Ohio Department of Agriculture State Veterinarian Dr. Tony Forshey.
The disease attacks the nervous system and can be fatal.
The Lake County General Health District provided several tips to keep mosquitoes from breeding on home properties:
- Dispose of tin cans, old tires, buckets, unused plastic swimming pools, plastic covers, or other containers that hold water
- Keep roof gutters unclogged
- Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs
- Empty and change the water in bird baths, fountains, wading pools, rain barrels, and potted trays at least once a week
- Make sure children’s toys are not holding water
- Fill or drain puddles, ditches, and swampy areas, and either remove, drain, or fill tree holes and stumps with mortar
- Eliminate seepage from cisterns, cesspools, and septic tanks
- Eliminate standing water around animal watering troughs
- Irrigate lawns and gardens carefully to prevent water from standing for several days
