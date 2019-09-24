Is fine dining dead? The Taste Buds discuss with chefs Thomas Keller and Daniel Boulud

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Taste Buds have got quite the scoop this week.
I sat down with multiple Michelin star chefs Daniel Boulud, who has 19 restaurants worldwide including Daniel in New York City, and Thomas Keller, of Per Se and The French Laundry. I got the unbelievable opportunity to pick their brains about important industry topics.
On the show this week, we’ll air their thoughts on the future of fine dining. I asked the pair of industry giants whether or not fine dining has lost its luster with the American public given the popularity of fast casual restaurants.
I also asked the chefs if we’re in the middle of the “age of the purveyor” where diners are placing more of an importance on ingredients, where they’re from and how they’ve been grown or raised rather than all the emphasis being placed on what’s done to ingredients on the restaurant end.
And finally, with so many restaurants operating understaffed, I asked Boulud and Keller how do they think the industry need to combat the labor shortage.
Hear their answers, and more, on this week’s Taste Buds episode.
