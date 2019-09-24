Man accused of break-ins at several Cleveland churches

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is wanted after he is accused of breaking into several churches.
Police say that the pictured man is a suspect in a rash of break-ins that took place between September 6 and September 14.
On September 6, a preschool was broken into.
According to the report, multiple items were taken from St. Aloysius school including, a $100 bill and a laptop.
Police say that there were no surveillance cameras in the school. The intruder reportedly broke in through a window on the side of the school.
On September 8, Cleveland police were called to St. Aloysius and saw that someone broke into the office.
The thief reportedly stole a craftsman power drill and some miscellaneous paper goods. The suspect broke into the church by prying open the window, according to police.
On September 14, Police responded to the call at the St. Aloysius Parish and School where someone had broken into and rummaged through the daycare.
Police say that the pictured suspect is wanted for the following break-ins. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Police Department at (216) 623-5000.
