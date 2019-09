CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure is centered in southeast Missouri this morning. This will shift southeast of us tonight. It is a cooler air mass we have in place today. A wind off of Lake Erie will give us some lake effect clouds. I’ll go with a general partly cloudy sky. I have more of a mostly cloudy sky farther inland. Afternoon temperatures warm into the low to middle 70′s area wide. Expect a clear sky tonight as we fall into the 50′s.