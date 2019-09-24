Northeast Ohio weather: Warmer-than-average temperatures hang around for the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Our big weather story is the Summer-like pattern we’ll be experiencing into next week.
Highs will be in the 80s Wednesday, Friday, all weekend, and through the middle of next week.
Thursday will be the only Fall-like day we’ll see for quite some time. Highs will only be in the low 70s. Watch for a few morning showers.
If you’re making plans for the weekend, plan for highs in the low 80s and a mix of sun and clouds. A few isolated storms are possible on Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.