One Northeast Ohio railraod crossing is getting extra attention during Rail Safety Week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -We are in the middle of “Rail Safety Week” in North America and one railroad crossing in Strongsville is getting extra attention.
From January 2018 through June 2019 there were 111 car-versus-train crashes in Ohio, with 23 injuries and 10 deaths.
When you add in the number of pedestrians hit and killed in Ohio, the total goes to 50.
Those numbers rank Ohio eighth for incidents in the U.S.
That’s why there is extra attention being paid to the railroad crossing at Prospect Road and Westwood Drive in Strongsville for “Operation Clear Track.”
On Tuesday police will be staking out the crossing and handing out warnings and possible citations for drivers not following the rules.
The major issue with this intersection isn’t people going around lowered crossing gates, but instead people stopping on the tracks.
“We often see drivers who stop their vehicles on the tracks when traffic in front of them is stopped,” Lt. Michael Campbell said with the Strongsville police. “This could create a dangerous scenario. We are hoping to educate the public about the dangers associated with stopping on the railroad tracks. Our message is not to cross the tracks until you are sure you can clear the crossing.”
Looking at the intersection from overhead you can see the issue at this particular location.
The railroad tracks cut right through both Prospect and Westwood very close to the traffic lights.
“It is hard to estimate how often people are not doing the right thing at these crossings,” Campbell said. “We regularly see cars stopping on the tracks, especially when traffic is heavy.”
