Painesville mom arrested after police find fentanyl in diaper bag

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Painesville mom is in jail after police say they found drugs in her diaper bag.
Ashley Rock, 29, is charged with drug abuse and endangering children following a Sept. 20 incident in Mahoning County.
Officers were called to Country Fair gas station in Austintown around 8:30 p.m. for a possible drug overdose. Someone reported seeing a silver Toyota parked next to a gas pump with a woman slumped over the steering wheel and a 2-year-old boy in the back seat.
When officers arrived they found Rock outside of the car, opening the front passenger door. They say she avoided simple questions they asked her and was pacing back and forth.
According to the report, Rock told officers she pulled into the parking lot to take a nap.
“During this time Rock continued to walk to the front passenger side and play with a McDonald’s bag on the seat,” an officer wrote in his report. “I then observed Rock quickly reach towards the floorboard of the front passenger seat at which time I had her walk away from the vehicle, which she complied.”
Police say Rock denied having any illegal contraband in her car and then consented to a search, telling them, “I’m not a drug addict.”
Officers searched the vehicle and found a bag containing fentanyl inside a diaper bag on the front passenger floorboard.
Rock was arrested without incident. She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment and is currently in the the Mahoning County Jail.
The father of the 2-year-old boy was contacted and took custody of the child.
