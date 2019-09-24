Places you can register in Cleveland for National Voter Registration Day

In this Oct. 12, 2016 photo, stickers available for voters are seen at the Hamilton County Board of Elections in Cincinnati, as early voting begins statewide. Entering a critical stretch, advance voting shows continuing strength for Hillary Clinton in North Carolina and positive signs in Florida, two states where early voters could help the Democrat lock up the presidency. Donald Trump appears to be holding ground in Ohio, aided by working-class whites. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (Source: John Minchillo)