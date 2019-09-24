Places you can register in Cleveland for National Voter Registration Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you aren’t registered to vote several places across Greater Cleveland will have open registration available.
The nationwide effort is National Voter Registration Day.
The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections is doing their best to provide the public voter registration.
Last year 1,800 people registered on Cuyahoga County alone.
- Voter Registration at Cleveland Public Libraries September 24 | During library hours all branch locations
- Cleveland Institute of Music September 24 | 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.Pogue Atrium, 11021 E. Blvd., Cleveland
- Parma Village Apartments September 24 | 1 - 3 p.m.11500 Huffman Rd., Parma Heights
- Voter Registration at Kappa House Plaza September 24 | Noon - 3 p.m.12450 Shaker Blvd., Cleveland
- Student-Only Registration DrivesTri-C Campuses: The Voting Experience; check your campus for date and times
- CMSD High Schools: Your Voice Matters Voter Registration Drives
- High Schools: Warrensville Hts., Maple Hts., Cleveland Hts., Shaw, Randall Park, Shaker Hts., Garfield Hts., Ginn Academy
- Ursuline College: 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.
- Cleveland State University: Student Center from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
