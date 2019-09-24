Police arrest male suspected of burning dog in East Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police confirmed that a male was arrested in connection to the case of a dog that was burned in East Cleveland.
The male that was taken into custody was the individual seen in a photo released by the Cleveland APL when they offered a $2,000 reward.
Investigators said the dog was left in a crate and set on fire on Sept. 6 in a apartment complex parking structure on Nelacrest Road in East Cleveland.
Tragically, the dog had to be euthanized because of the severity of the injuries, according to investigators.
The identity of the suspect has not been released. Police are expected to release additional details on Tuesday afternoon.
